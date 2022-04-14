Defibox bRAM (BRAM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Defibox bRAM (BRAM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Defibox bRAM (BRAM) Information BRAM is a RAM resource certificate issued by Defibox. This certificate can be transferred, traded and participated in more Defi gameplay at will. Official Website: https://eos.defibox.io/ram/ Whitepaper: https://defibox-team.gitbook.io/defibox/v/fan-ti/chang-jian-wen-ti/rambram-cao-zuo-jiao-cheng Buy BRAM Now!

Defibox bRAM (BRAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Defibox bRAM (BRAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 15.58B $ 15.58B $ 15.58B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.34M $ 3.34M $ 3.34M All-Time High: $ 0.00127145 $ 0.00127145 $ 0.00127145 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00021421 $ 0.00021421 $ 0.00021421 Learn more about Defibox bRAM (BRAM) price

Defibox bRAM (BRAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Defibox bRAM (BRAM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRAM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRAM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRAM's tokenomics, explore BRAM token's live price!

BRAM Price Prediction Want to know where BRAM might be heading? Our BRAM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BRAM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!