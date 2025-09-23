DefiConnect V2 (DFC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00763199$ 0.00763199 $ 0.00763199 Lowest Price $ 0.0000012$ 0.0000012 $ 0.0000012 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) 0.00%

DefiConnect V2 (DFC) real-time price is $0.00002751. Over the past 24 hours, DFC traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DFC's all-time high price is $ 0.00763199, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000012.

In terms of short-term performance, DFC has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DefiConnect V2 (DFC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.50K$ 5.50K $ 5.50K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DefiConnect V2 is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DFC is 0.00, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.50K.