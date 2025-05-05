Defly Price (DEFLY)
The live price of Defly (DEFLY) today is 0.00052145 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DEFLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Defly Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 180.26 USD
- Defly price change within the day is -1.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Defly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Defly to USD was $ +0.0000541342.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Defly to USD was $ -0.0000993171.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Defly to USD was $ -0.0002715289212245416.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.24%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000541342
|+10.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000993171
|-19.04%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0002715289212245416
|-34.24%
Discover the latest price analysis of Defly: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-1.24%
-7.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DEFLY is the utility token of the Defly Wallet. Defly Wallet is Algorand’s main DEFI wallet for decentralized trading. It combines charts, swaps, and stats in one mobile app bringing real-time markets and portfolio monitoring to DEFI.
