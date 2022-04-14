DELPHIBETS (DPH) Tokenomics
DELPHIBETS is a Web3 user interface to create or join decentralized and secure bets with the most user-focused DeFi experience available. The protocol’s users have the opportunity to place bets and compete with opposing bettors by predicting a variety of future events. Alongside Peer-2-Peer (P2P) betting, the protocol utilizes complex automated market maker (AMM) and pari-mutuel mechanisms that ensure an engaging, responsive, and frictionless user experience.
Compared to heavily centralized providers, the DELPHIBETS protocol convinces with well-designed incentive mechanisms, versatile DeFi usability, and socializing features. Pre-determined and dictated market conditions to the user's disadvantage have finally become a thing of the past.
DELPHIBETS (DPH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DELPHIBETS (DPH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DPH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DPH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
