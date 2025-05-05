What is Delrey Inu (DELREY)

What is the project about? DelRey Inu is a fun, community-driven meme token that pays tribute to Maye Musk's beloved dog, DelRey. What makes your project unique? This adorable pup is the best friend of Floki, another beloved dog in the Musk family. DelRey Inu is an exciting token that has captured the hearts of over 350 people in the crypto community. Token has 0 taxes and liquidity is locked for 100 years. History of your project. We had a fair launch on 24th March 2023, and our contract is renounced. What’s next for your project? Exchange Listings in Q2 2023, Delrey Inu NFTs in May 2023. What can your token be used for? Our project is a meme token, and a great way to honour the memory of a cherished pet, and to connect with other animal lovers in the crypto community.

Delrey Inu (DELREY) Resource Whitepaper Official Website