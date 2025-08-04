DePhyneAI Price (DPHYAI)
DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 4.60K USD. DPHYAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DPHYAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DPHYAI price information.
During today, the price change of DePhyneAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DePhyneAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DePhyneAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DePhyneAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DePhyneAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.43%
+0.01%
-14.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DePhyneAI is a decentralized physical AI infrastructure enabling autonomous devices such as drones, robots, and edge sensors to perform intelligent tasks while earning rewards in the native token, $DPHY. The network is permissionless, community-owned, and designed to bring scalable, secure AI computation to the edge of the real world. 1. Introduction Artificial Intelligence has historically been confined to centralized cloud platforms. However, as physical devices grow more capable, the future lies in enabling intelligence directly on the edge - embedded in the real world. DePhyneAI empowers a decentralized network of autonomous agents to train, infer, and collaborate - creating a self-sustaining AI ecosystem governed by a native token economy. What is DePhyneAI? DePhyneAI is an open, decentralized network where physical devices act as nodes. Each device contributes compute, data, or services and is rewarded in $DPHY tokens. The network supports: Federated learning and on-device AI inference Secure blockchain-based coordination Real-time decision-making in physical environments Use Cases DePhyneAI supports diverse real-world applications: Logistics: AI-enabled autonomous drone deliveries Agriculture: Monitoring soil, crop health, irrigation using robotic systems Smart Cities: Surveillance, traffic analysis, energy optimization Disaster Response: Real-time aerial monitoring and situational AI Why $DPHY Matters The $DPHY token is the lifeblood of the DePhyneAI network. It serves multiple purposes: Rewards: Earned by node operators who run AI tasks Access: Used to access AI models, data feeds, and services Governance: Voting and proposal mechanisms Staking: Ensures quality and uptime guarantees
Understanding the tokenomics of DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DPHYAI token's extensive tokenomics now!
