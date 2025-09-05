What is Descipher Fund (DESCI)

Descipher.Fund is about empowering researchers via AI agents and unlocking decentralized access to science funding. Our two core products are: The Research Crew: a swarm of specialized AI agents working together to support scientists at every stage of their journey. Each agent focuses on a key area; scientific papers, patents, funding, collaborations, or legal and the group of agents (swarm) together, identify opportunities (decipher), and solve problems for fostering scientific evolution. The DeSci Launchpad: This platform enables researchers to tokenize and launch their science projects. Allocations will be given to $DESCI stakers.

Descipher Fund (DESCI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Descipher Fund (DESCI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Descipher Fund (DESCI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Descipher Fund (DESCI) How much is Descipher Fund (DESCI) worth today? The live DESCI price in USD is 0.00111885 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current DESCI to USD price? $ 0.00111885 . Check out The current price of DESCI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Descipher Fund? The market cap for DESCI is $ 63.11K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of DESCI? The circulating supply of DESCI is 56.41M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DESCI? DESCI achieved an ATH price of 0.00445736 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DESCI? DESCI saw an ATL price of 0.00091161 USD . What is the trading volume of DESCI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DESCI is -- USD . Will DESCI go higher this year? DESCI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DESCI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Descipher Fund (DESCI) Important Industry Updates