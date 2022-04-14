Descipher Fund (DESCI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Descipher Fund (DESCI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Descipher Fund (DESCI) Information

Descipher.Fund is about empowering researchers via AI agents and unlocking decentralized access to science funding.

Our two core products are:

The Research Crew: a swarm of specialized AI agents working together to support scientists at every stage of their journey. Each agent focuses on a key area; scientific papers, patents, funding, collaborations, or legal and the group of agents (swarm) together, identify opportunities (decipher), and solve problems for fostering scientific evolution.

The DeSci Launchpad: This platform enables researchers to tokenize and launch their science projects. Allocations will be given to $DESCI stakers.

Official Website:
https://descipher.fund
Whitepaper:
https://descipher.gitbook.io/doc

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Descipher Fund (DESCI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 63.56K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 56.41M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 112.68K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00445736
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00091161
Current Price:
$ 0.00112735
Descipher Fund (DESCI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Descipher Fund (DESCI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DESCI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DESCI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DESCI's tokenomics, explore DESCI token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.