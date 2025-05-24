Deutsche Mark Price (DDM)
The live price of Deutsche Mark (DDM) today is 1.034 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DDM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Deutsche Mark Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.74K USD
- Deutsche Mark price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Deutsche Mark to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Deutsche Mark to USD was $ -0.0058130446.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Deutsche Mark to USD was $ -0.0029121576.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Deutsche Mark to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0058130446
|-0.56%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0029121576
|-0.28%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Deutsche Mark: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
-0.00%
-0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Deutsche Mark (DDM) is a stablecoin built on the Polygon blockchain, designed to provide a secure, reliable, and efficient means of digital transactions. Unlike algorithmic stablecoins, DDM is backed by real financial assets, ensuring price stability and minimizing volatility. The project’s goal is to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-based payments, allowing users to transact with confidence. By leveraging Polygon’s high-speed and low-cost blockchain infrastructure, Deutsche Mark (DDM) enables instant and low-fee transactions for businesses, individuals, and institutions. The project focuses on financial transparency and compliance, ensuring that reserves are managed responsibly and verifiable through regular audits. DDM aims to become a trusted medium of exchange for cross-border transactions, online payments, and financial settlements.
