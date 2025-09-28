Dex Raiden (DXR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.055994$ 0.055994 $ 0.055994 Lowest Price $ 0.00004542$ 0.00004542 $ 0.00004542 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +15.41% Price Change (7D) +15.41%

Dex Raiden (DXR) real-time price is $0.00005368. Over the past 24 hours, DXR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DXR's all-time high price is $ 0.055994, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00004542.

In terms of short-term performance, DXR has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +15.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dex Raiden (DXR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.68K$ 2.68K $ 2.68K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Dex Raiden is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DXR is 0.00, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.68K.