Dex Raiden is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX), our goal is to be a fast, one-stop shop for all your decentralized finance (DeFi) needs. Dex Raiden will allow users to trade cryptocurrencies without the need for a central administrator, everything being decentralized, and possible due to the use of networked smart contracts.

Dex Raiden is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX), our goal is to be a fast, one-stop shop for all your decentralized finance (DeFi) needs. Dex Raiden will allow users to trade cryptocurrencies without the need for a central administrator, everything being decentralized, and possible due to the use of networked smart contracts.