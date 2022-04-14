DEXA COIN (DEXA) Tokenomics
DEXA COIN (DEXA) Information
DEXA COIN simplifies the process of sending and receiving money across the globe by harnessing the power of blockchain technology. An easy, user-friendly and secure app will also incorporate an “Instant Messaging Feature” that not only allows the user to communicate with the people they are sending the money too, but also to socialize with friends & family.
DEXA COIN provides a system that allows users to make convenient and cost-effective money transfers anywhere across the globe at a fraction of a cost without the need for any middlemen.
DEXA COIN (DEXA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DEXA COIN (DEXA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DEXA COIN (DEXA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DEXA COIN (DEXA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DEXA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DEXA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DEXA's tokenomics, explore DEXA token's live price!
DEXA Price Prediction
Want to know where DEXA might be heading? Our DEXA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.