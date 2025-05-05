Dexbet Price (DXB)
The live price of Dexbet (DXB) today is 0.01913791 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DXB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dexbet Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 34.00 USD
- Dexbet price change within the day is +1.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Dexbet to USD was $ +0.00020357.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dexbet to USD was $ +0.0006872614.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dexbet to USD was $ +0.0043447801.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dexbet to USD was $ +0.001146645992511223.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00020357
|+1.08%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006872614
|+3.59%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0043447801
|+22.70%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001146645992511223
|+6.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of Dexbet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.08%
+21.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dexbet is an online betting platform that leverages the benefits of decentralized infrastructure and cryptocurrency to offer users a unique, safe, and transparent betting experience. Powered by Kleverchain, a leading blockchain technology, Dexbet provides users with control over their betting activity, ensuring maximum security and fairness. One of the key features of Dexbet is its use of blockchain technology in developing its games, which guarantees their fairness and allows users to verify their outcomes using the platform's verification system or via kleverscan.org. The release of DXB token is a crucial part of our plan to empower users by giving them control over how they support and play our casino. By allowing users to choose whether and how to invest, we are putting the power of decision-making in their hands to devise their own investment strategies, which can be used to maximize returns. By acquiring DXB tokens, users are allowed to stake them and participate in the Casino's profits through the FPR System from Kleverchain.
