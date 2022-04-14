Dexbet (DXB) Tokenomics
Dexbet is an online betting platform that leverages the benefits of decentralized infrastructure and cryptocurrency to offer users a unique, safe, and transparent betting experience. Powered by Kleverchain, a leading blockchain technology, Dexbet provides users with control over their betting activity, ensuring maximum security and fairness.
One of the key features of Dexbet is its use of blockchain technology in developing its games, which guarantees their fairness and allows users to verify their outcomes using the platform's verification system or via kleverscan.org.
The release of DXB token is a crucial part of our plan to empower users by giving them control over how they support and play our casino. By allowing users to choose whether and how to invest, we are putting the power of decision-making in their hands to devise their own investment strategies, which can be used to maximize returns.
By acquiring DXB tokens, users are allowed to stake them and participate in the Casino's profits through the FPR System from Kleverchain.
Understanding the tokenomics of Dexbet (DXB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DXB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DXB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
