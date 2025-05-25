DigiCask Token Price (DCASK)
The live price of DigiCask Token (DCASK) today is 0.00211108 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DCASK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DigiCask Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.62 USD
- DigiCask Token price change within the day is -0.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DCASK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DCASK price information.
During today, the price change of DigiCask Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DigiCask Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DigiCask Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DigiCask Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DigiCask Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
-0.76%
+4.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DigiCask is developing a pioneering whisky tokenization platform that transforms the traditional whisky industry to unlock new opportunities for investors searching for alternative investment by enabling fractional ownership of premium whisky casks on the blockchain and offering transparency and accessibility within this niche industry. Our Mission Is to democratize whiskey investments, making them accessible globally through tokenization and unlocking liquidity for this once-niche market. Aside from the whisky tokens, which are STO tokens and restricted to trading on our platform, DigiCask owns a utility token, DCASK, that enables the Digicask Ecosystem and will be listed on Tier 1 exchanges. Use case of the DCASK token includes but not limited to; - Staking and Governance - Incentivizing Investors, where some allocation of DigiCask profit is used to back from the market for every collection listed - Fees payment on the platform
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DCASK to VND
₫54.13020228
