DigiCask is developing a pioneering whisky tokenization platform that transforms the traditional whisky industry to unlock new opportunities for investors searching for alternative investment by enabling fractional ownership of premium whisky casks on the blockchain and offering transparency and accessibility within this niche industry. Our Mission Is to democratize whiskey investments, making them accessible globally through tokenization and unlocking liquidity for this once-niche market. Aside from the whisky tokens, which are STO tokens and restricted to trading on our platform, DigiCask owns a utility token, DCASK, that enables the Digicask Ecosystem and will be listed on Tier 1 exchanges. Use case of the DCASK token includes but not limited to; - Staking and Governance - Incentivizing Investors, where some allocation of DigiCask profit is used to back from the market for every collection listed - Fees payment on the platform

Disclaimer

