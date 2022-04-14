DINOSHI (DINOSHI) Tokenomics
$DINOSHI is set to become the governance token for DinoLFG , holders will have a unique opportunity to actively participate in the decision-making process.
By holding $DINOSHI, you gain the power to vote and influence the direction that DinoLFG takes. This groundbreaking approach to governance is a testament to the project’s commitment to community involvement and decentralized decision-making.
Dinoshi, the founder of DinoLFG, is demonstrating unwavering support for the project by allocating his own funds to create the DINO DAO. In an unprecedented move, Dinoshi has pledged 2,000,000 $DINO to the Dino DAO, along with dedicating 15% of the $DINOSHI supply to support its operations. These contributions will be personally financed by Dinoshi, ensuring that $DINOSHI holders have the resources needed to realize their vision of making DinoLFG the world’s premier memecoin.
Understanding the tokenomics of DINOSHI (DINOSHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DINOSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DINOSHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.