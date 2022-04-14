DISCO Chicken (DISCO) Information

Disco is a chicken who is famous on social media with millions of followers. Disco will keep on dancing’ to the beat; eat, sleep, disco, repeat. We plan to bring disco to great levels by utilizing the platform we have built for this coin to continuously bring awareness but all a different prospective to the meme community by building a meme project off a well know social media page we have the upper hand by allowing our pre build history on socials to show our establishment for a long term project to STAY.