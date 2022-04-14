DJENN (COIN) Information

DJENN coin is a Blast native fancoin. Fairly launched with Tornado Launcher. Made in honor of our Queen of Blast Alpha JENNDEFER.

It has no intrinsic value. Available on Tornado Launcher and Thruster.

A fully experienced team is taking over the Blast Network. the DJENN coin team is ready to show what good connections mean when it comes to business.

DJENN coin have a strong meme culture our Community loves and lives for memes, and we firmly believe that the only way to truly make cryptocurrencies . Even though it’s a meme, it makes comments about mainstream and ensure community adoption is to harness the power of memes .