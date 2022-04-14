DJENN (COIN) Tokenomics
DJENN coin is a Blast native fancoin. Fairly launched with Tornado Launcher. Made in honor of our Queen of Blast Alpha JENNDEFER.
It has no intrinsic value. Available on Tornado Launcher and Thruster.
A fully experienced team is taking over the Blast Network. the DJENN coin team is ready to show what good connections mean when it comes to business.
DJENN coin have a strong meme culture our Community loves and lives for memes, and we firmly believe that the only way to truly make cryptocurrencies . Even though it’s a meme, it makes comments about mainstream and ensure community adoption is to harness the power of memes .
Understanding the tokenomics of DJENN (COIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.