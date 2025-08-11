Domin Network Price (DOMIN)
Domin Network (DOMIN) is currently trading at 0.00034004 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DOMIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DOMIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DOMIN price information.
During today, the price change of Domin Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Domin Network to USD was $ -0.0002220848.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Domin Network to USD was $ -0.0002580469.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Domin Network to USD was $ -0.003814842218011635.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002220848
|-65.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002580469
|-75.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003814842218011635
|-91.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Domin Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.00%
-17.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Domin Network is designed to confront the pressing issue of the lack of secure and transparent systems for aggregating and validating consumer data while simultaneously ensuring ownership and consent. In an era where data privacy concerns are escalating, traditional data exchange models often fall short in providing adequate transparency and consumer control.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Domin Network (DOMIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DOMIN token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DOMIN to VND
₫8.9481526
|1 DOMIN to AUD
A$0.0005202612
|1 DOMIN to GBP
￡0.0002516296
|1 DOMIN to EUR
€0.000289034
|1 DOMIN to USD
$0.00034004
|1 DOMIN to MYR
RM0.0014417696
|1 DOMIN to TRY
₺0.01385663
|1 DOMIN to JPY
¥0.04998588
|1 DOMIN to ARS
ARS$0.44978791
|1 DOMIN to RUB
₽0.0270773852
|1 DOMIN to INR
₹0.0297671016
|1 DOMIN to IDR
Rp5.4845153612
|1 DOMIN to KRW
₩0.4716218784
|1 DOMIN to PHP
₱0.0193856804
|1 DOMIN to EGP
￡E.0.0164953404
|1 DOMIN to BRL
R$0.0018464172
|1 DOMIN to CAD
C$0.0004658548
|1 DOMIN to BDT
৳0.0412604536
|1 DOMIN to NGN
₦0.5207338556
|1 DOMIN to UAH
₴0.0140504528
|1 DOMIN to VES
Bs0.0442052
|1 DOMIN to CLP
$0.32847864
|1 DOMIN to PKR
Rs0.0963809376
|1 DOMIN to KZT
₸0.1835059864
|1 DOMIN to THB
฿0.0109900928
|1 DOMIN to TWD
NT$0.0101569948
|1 DOMIN to AED
د.إ0.0012479468
|1 DOMIN to CHF
Fr0.000272032
|1 DOMIN to HKD
HK$0.0026659136
|1 DOMIN to MAD
.د.م0.0030739616
|1 DOMIN to MXN
$0.0063179432
|1 DOMIN to PLN
zł0.0012343452
|1 DOMIN to RON
лв0.0014757736
|1 DOMIN to SEK
kr0.003247382
|1 DOMIN to BGN
лв0.0005678668
|1 DOMIN to HUF
Ft0.1152259544
|1 DOMIN to CZK
Kč0.0071170372
|1 DOMIN to KWD
د.ك0.0001037122
|1 DOMIN to ILS
₪0.0011663372