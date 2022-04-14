DongCoin (DONG) Tokenomics
What is the project about? DongCoin (똥코인) is Korea’s first scoin (excluding Luna). Koreans love cryptocurrency, but up until now they have only had a small presence in early, on-chain-only coins (lovingly referred to as scoins). DongCoin was created in order to give on-chain Koreans their own coin to enjoy.
What makes your project unique? Korea's first s***coin (excluding Luna)
What’s next for your project? No formal roadmap (we do have plans but would rather under-promise and over-deliver)
History of your project.
What can your token be used for? (Utility, NOT tokenomics) DongCoin was created in order to give on-chain Koreans their own coin to enjoy.
Understanding the tokenomics of DongCoin (DONG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DONG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DONG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.