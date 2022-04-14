Dorado Finance ($DORAB) Tokenomics
Dorado is your all-in-one platform for seamless staking and restaking on the Arbitrum network. Dorado operates within a dynamic ecosystem composed of interconnected components, each playing a pivotal role in the platform's functionality, security, and user experience. From the fundamental protocol to external integrations, understanding these elements and their interactions is essential to comprehend the full extent of Dorado's capabilities. The elements within Dorado's ecosystem interact seamlessly, facilitating various financial activities and value transfers. Users restake their assets on the platform, receiving DORAB tokens in return, which are then used across multiple protocols to optimize rewards. Governance decisions made through the DORAB token shape the evolution of the protocol, while the validator network ensures the security and integrity of transactions. Decentralized applications built on Dorado's infrastructure provide additional utility and functionality, further enriching the ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of Dorado Finance ($DORAB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $DORAB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $DORAB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.