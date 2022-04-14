Dorado Finance ($DORAB) Tokenomics

Dorado Finance ($DORAB) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Dorado Finance ($DORAB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Dorado Finance ($DORAB) Information

Dorado is your all-in-one platform for seamless staking and restaking on the Arbitrum network. Dorado operates within a dynamic ecosystem composed of interconnected components, each playing a pivotal role in the platform's functionality, security, and user experience. From the fundamental protocol to external integrations, understanding these elements and their interactions is essential to comprehend the full extent of Dorado's capabilities. The elements within Dorado's ecosystem interact seamlessly, facilitating various financial activities and value transfers. Users restake their assets on the platform, receiving DORAB tokens in return, which are then used across multiple protocols to optimize rewards. Governance decisions made through the DORAB token shape the evolution of the protocol, while the validator network ensures the security and integrity of transactions. Decentralized applications built on Dorado's infrastructure provide additional utility and functionality, further enriching the ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://dorado.finance/
Whitepaper:
https://dorado.gitbook.io/dorado-docs

Dorado Finance ($DORAB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dorado Finance ($DORAB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.28M
$ 1.28M$ 1.28M
All-Time High:
$ 0.233442
$ 0.233442$ 0.233442
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01281664
$ 0.01281664$ 0.01281664
Current Price:
$ 0.01281694
$ 0.01281694$ 0.01281694

Dorado Finance ($DORAB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Dorado Finance ($DORAB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $DORAB tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $DORAB tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $DORAB's tokenomics, explore $DORAB token's live price!

$DORAB Price Prediction

Want to know where $DORAB might be heading? Our $DORAB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.