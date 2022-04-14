Doric Network (DRC) Tokenomics
Doric Network (DRC) Information
Doric is a blockchain-based ecosystem that aims to tokenize and fractionalize assets such as enterprises and properties aiming at increasing liquidity and business possibilities. The consensus mechanism used in the Doric blockchain is Proof of Authority (PoA), where selected nodes are responsible for validating and confirming transactions. This format allows much faster transactions, allowing the network to be scalable. DRC is the native cryptocurrency that feeds the financial system of the Doric blockchain. It is used within the trading environment of the Doric ecosystem, which enables the buying and selling of fractions of tokenized properties. Because it is a digital currency that cooperates with a property financing mechanism it has the necessary liquidity and price stability. DRC allows for many more possibilities, representing a breakthrough for something already so innovative. It's the security of the blockchain, with much more agility and security.
Doric Network (DRC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Doric Network (DRC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Doric Network (DRC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Doric Network (DRC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DRC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DRC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DRC's tokenomics, explore DRC token's live price!
DRC Price Prediction
Want to know where DRC might be heading? Our DRC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.