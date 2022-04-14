Dove The Dog (DOVE) Tokenomics
Dove The Dog (DOVE) Information
Meet Dove The Dog, the most enchanting pup to ever soar through the heavens! With a coat as white as freshly fallen snow and a pair of majestic wings that shimmer in the sunlight, Dove isn’t your average canine—he’s a celestial guardian sent straight from the clouds to spread love, joy, and a sprinkle of magic wherever he goes. Dove The Dog isn’t just a pet—he’s a symbol of hope, a furry angel who proves that love can lift you to the highest heights. Follow his adventures as he flutters between the heavens and Earth, spreading his celestial charm one wag of his tail at a time!
Dove The Dog (DOVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dove The Dog (DOVE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dove The Dog (DOVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dove The Dog (DOVE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOVE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOVE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DOVE's tokenomics, explore DOVE token's live price!
DOVE Price Prediction
Want to know where DOVE might be heading? Our DOVE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.