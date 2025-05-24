DPIN Price (DPIN)
The live price of DPIN (DPIN) today is 6.9 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DPIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DPIN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DPIN price change within the day is -2.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of DPIN to USD was $ -0.149953677255639.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DPIN to USD was $ +0.9240224700.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DPIN to USD was $ +3.8554598700.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DPIN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.149953677255639
|-2.12%
|30 Days
|$ +0.9240224700
|+13.39%
|60 Days
|$ +3.8554598700
|+55.88%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DPIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.58%
-2.12%
+0.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DPIN is a pioneering blockchain-based project that democratizes high-performance computing (HPC) by building a globally accessible, cost-effective, and decentralized GPU computing infrastructure to meet the rising demands of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud gaming, and other HPC-driven industries. Powered by its native token, DPIN facilitates transactions, incentivizes resource sharing with rewards, and enables community governance through staking and voting, fostering a self-sustaining ecosystem enhanced by partnerships with 42DAO, QPIN and Singapore’s Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC). By bridging the physical and digital worlds, DPIN aims to lead the HPC revolution, offering a transparent and scalable solution that empowers developers, enterprises, and individuals, positioning itself as a trailblazer in the future of decentralized technology and cryptocurrency innovation.
