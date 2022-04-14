DRAC Network (DRAC) Information

DRAC Network is a public chain independently developed based on Ethereum. We launched in the UAE in 2020. Our tenets are people-oriented, decentralization, autonomy, equal rights, and a unique blockchain identity. Before popularizing quantum computing and more efficient transmission, how can decentralization and equality solve? DRAC will use the living biobank to authenticate the uniqueness of the blockchain identity and unravel the decentralization of peace rights with the concept of a people-oriented and autonomous way of faction voting. Self-built ecology includes DEX, cross-chain bridge, NFT minting and auction, wallet, chart, lock-up, etc. At the same time, it also opens up a new world for more blockchain believers and supports the construction of more application DAPPs that adhere to decentralized beliefs.