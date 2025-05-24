Draft Price (DRAFT)
The live price of Draft (DRAFT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DRAFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Draft Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Draft price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DRAFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DRAFT price information.
During today, the price change of Draft to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Draft to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Draft to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Draft to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+57.28%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+16.11%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Draft: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Draft fun: The Future of Fantasy Sports - We’re Bringing DFS to Web3! Draft fun is transforming daily fantasy sports (DFS) by bringing it to Web3. It’s simple: predict whether your favorite players will do more or less than their projected stats—like Joe Burrow throwing for over 300 yards or Messi scoring a goal—and win up to 100x your entry fee. With fast cashouts, a wide variety of sports (NFL, NBA, soccer, and more), and a community-driven approach, Draft fun makes sports betting fun, easy, and rewarding. Built on blockchain, it combines the excitement of DFS with the transparency and innovation of Web3. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love the thrill of the game, Draft fun is where sports, tech, and big wins come together. Welcome to the future of fantasy sports.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DRAFT to VND
₫--
|1 DRAFT to AUD
A$--
|1 DRAFT to GBP
￡--
|1 DRAFT to EUR
€--
|1 DRAFT to USD
$--
|1 DRAFT to MYR
RM--
|1 DRAFT to TRY
₺--
|1 DRAFT to JPY
¥--
|1 DRAFT to RUB
₽--
|1 DRAFT to INR
₹--
|1 DRAFT to IDR
Rp--
|1 DRAFT to KRW
₩--
|1 DRAFT to PHP
₱--
|1 DRAFT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 DRAFT to BRL
R$--
|1 DRAFT to CAD
C$--
|1 DRAFT to BDT
৳--
|1 DRAFT to NGN
₦--
|1 DRAFT to UAH
₴--
|1 DRAFT to VES
Bs--
|1 DRAFT to PKR
Rs--
|1 DRAFT to KZT
₸--
|1 DRAFT to THB
฿--
|1 DRAFT to TWD
NT$--
|1 DRAFT to AED
د.إ--
|1 DRAFT to CHF
Fr--
|1 DRAFT to HKD
HK$--
|1 DRAFT to MAD
.د.م--
|1 DRAFT to MXN
$--