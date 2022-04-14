Draft (DRAFT) Tokenomics
Draft fun: The Future of Fantasy Sports - We’re Bringing DFS to Web3!
Draft fun is transforming daily fantasy sports (DFS) by bringing it to Web3. It’s simple: predict whether your favorite players will do more or less than their projected stats—like Joe Burrow throwing for over 300 yards or Messi scoring a goal—and win up to 100x your entry fee. With fast cashouts, a wide variety of sports (NFL, NBA, soccer, and more), and a community-driven approach, Draft fun makes sports betting fun, easy, and rewarding.
Built on blockchain, it combines the excitement of DFS with the transparency and innovation of Web3. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love the thrill of the game, Draft fun is where sports, tech, and big wins come together. Welcome to the future of fantasy sports.
Draft (DRAFT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Draft (DRAFT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DRAFT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DRAFT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
