DRIVEGT (DGT) Information

DriveGT ($DGT) is the utility token of DriveGT, the first and only Global Social Automotive Network. Users can add the cars they currently own or have owned in the past, connect with fellow enthusiasts worldwide, and explore a wide range of community-driven features.

Automotive businesses can create dedicated pages to showcase their products and services, while dealers can list their cars for sale directly inside the platform. This creates the largest automotive ecosystem, uniting enthusiasts, businesses, and dealers in one place.

DriveGT introduces innovative AI-powered technology to enhance the experience and provide tailored tools for car lovers. $DGT fuels this ecosystem, unlocking access to premium features, business integrations, and the future of car community engagement.