Dubbz (DUBBZ) Tokenomics
Dubbz (DUBBZ) Information
Dubbz is the merging of traditional and web3 gaming... a bridge and accelerator to blockchain-based gaming. Dubbz brings blockchain-based wagering to AAA titles such as Call of Duty, FIFA, Fortnite, and more. 24/7 available referees and player recordings ensure that cheating has no place on the Dubbz platform. The Dubbz web3 gaming marketplace will merge traditional AAA titles and blockchain-based games into the same platform and give blockchain games the closer to even playing field it needs to help drive adoption. Traditional gamers without exposure to Web3.0 and cryptocurrency will feel comfortable using Dubbz, there is no overwhelming interface or force feeding of web3.0 to alienate traditional gamers. Dubbz will provide a platform for game developers to list their blockchain-based games free of charge on our marketplace. The Dubbz team will work with game developers to integrate our dAPP into their game and provide monetization and exposure to their product. Players will be able to use their existing Dubbz balance in-game, eliminating the need for a player to have a separate token for each title. Sustainability is the essence of Dubbz and monetization methods will be rooted in player vs. player wagering... no token dilution or the need to constantly bring a fresh influx of players to keep the earnings valuable. The message from Dubbz to web3 game developers is simple.... “Build a good game... and Dubbz will take care of the rest.
Dubbz (DUBBZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dubbz (DUBBZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dubbz (DUBBZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dubbz (DUBBZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DUBBZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DUBBZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.