DuckyDefi (DEGG) Information

Not just me and not just you, it's us. In DuckyDeFi, we believe in our motto "By Community, For Community. We want to be as transparent and as fair as possible. That's why we adopt a fair launch protocol: NO PRE-MINT, NO SEED, NO IFO, and NO PRESALE. What's even more, is that trading fees are lower than other decentralized exchanges too!