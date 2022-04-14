Duet Protocol (DUET) Information

Duet protocol is a synthetic assets minter built on a Yield Aggregator that automates the process of yield farming, maximizes its returns, and releases additional liquidity to the users. In the short run, the receipt token holder can enhance their returns by utilizing stablecoins minted with the Duet protocol.

In the long run, Duet protocol will be the reserve capital system that supplies liquidity to almost all DeFi protocols whilst generating a world of synthetic assets whose values are 100% backed by its reserves.