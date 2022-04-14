DWAIN (DWAIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DWAIN (DWAIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DWAIN (DWAIN) Information Learning, building & living on-chain Official Website: https://www.onlyfains.ai/home

DWAIN (DWAIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 987.62M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 150.46K
All-Time High: $ 0.01327241
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00015234

DWAIN (DWAIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DWAIN (DWAIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DWAIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DWAIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DWAIN's tokenomics, explore DWAIN token's live price!

