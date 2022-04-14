EaveAI (EAVE) Tokenomics
EaveAI is a one-of-a-kind Twitter bot designed to revolutionize how individuals interact with Crypto Twitter and its Spaces. In a market where information is both currency and product, staying updated with the latest alpha, trends, and discussions is crucial.
Introducing EaveAI, an AI-powered Alpha Hunter, that 24/7 navigates through Web3 spaces to bring you pure, actionable recaps and the newest insights on the next big narrative. Whether it's trending topics, emerging technologies, or potential 100x opportunities, EaveAI ensures you're always in the loop, without the need to be everywhere at once.
Designed for investors, projects, enthusiasts, and degens, EaveAI leverages Deep-Learning Artificial Intelligence to listen, understand, and share the Web3 Alpha. This enables users to stay ahead, make informed decisions, and capitalize on opportunities with an unmatched market advantage.
Understanding the tokenomics of EaveAI (EAVE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EAVE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EAVE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.