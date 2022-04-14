Echo Of The Horizon (EOTH) Tokenomics
Echo Of The Horizon (EOTH) Information
Echo Of The Horizon (EOTH) is an ambitious single-player and multiplayer RPG open-world game set in a captivating universe. Developed using Unreal Engine 5, EOTH aims to redefine the boundaries of immersive gaming experiences, offering players a vast and hyper-realistic world to explore, and a multichain rewards system.
Our Vision: At EOTH, our vision is to create a truly unforgettable gaming experience that seamlessly blends captivating storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and innovative gameplay. We aspire to set new standards for open-world RPGs, pushing the boundaries of technology and storytelling to captivate players and leave a lasting impression.
Technology: EOTH harnesses the cutting-edge power of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver stunning visuals, realistic physics, and lifelike character animations. @Beta Legend from @Legendary Marketing helping with Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and machine learning, we incorporate innovative features such as AI-intelligent NPC behaviors, and adaptive storytelling, ensuring a truly dynamic and personalized gameplay experience.
Blockchain Integration: EOTH embraces the potential of blockchain technology by introducing a multichain rewards system, allowing players to earn and trade in-game assets securely. This decentralized approach provides players with true ownership of their digital belongings and fosters a vibrant player-driven economy within the game.
Echo Of The Horizon (EOTH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Echo Of The Horizon (EOTH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Echo Of The Horizon (EOTH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Echo Of The Horizon (EOTH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EOTH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EOTH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand EOTH's tokenomics, explore EOTH token's live price!
EOTH Price Prediction
Want to know where EOTH might be heading? Our EOTH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.