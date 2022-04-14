ECL (ECL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ECL (ECL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ECL (ECL) Information Euclid Finance is a comprehensive solution that simplifies the restaking process, offers an omnichain liquid asset (elETH) representing restaked positions, and establishes a trustless and permissionless operator network inspired by Rocket Pool. Euclid aims to enhance the accessibility, security, and decentralization of EigenLayer while fostering a robust DeFi ecosystem. Euclid finance is a genesis member protocol of NGAD, which rapidly leverage DeFi composability and construct the elETH eco. Official Website: https://euclidfinance.io/ Buy ECL Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 249.88K
All-Time High: $ 0.095451
All-Time Low: $ 0.00104815
Current Price: $ 0.00249875

ECL (ECL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ECL (ECL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ECL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ECL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ECL's tokenomics, explore ECL token's live price!

