Ecobal Price (ECB)
The live price of Ecobal (ECB) today is 0.143764 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ECB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ecobal Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 40.52 USD
- Ecobal price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ECB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ECB price information.
During today, the price change of Ecobal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ecobal to USD was $ +0.0037156093.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ecobal to USD was $ -0.0307512058.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ecobal to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0037156093
|+2.58%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0307512058
|-21.39%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ecobal: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What Is ECB Token? ECB Token is a decentralized asset built on the Solana blockchain, transforming CO2 into a tradable, storable asset. The token allows individuals and businesses to own, store, trade, and stake CO2, democratizing CO2 ownership by giving users direct control over this valuable commodity. ECB Token launched on September 30, 2024, with a fair and transparent approach—no presales or early investor advantages, ensuring everyone had equal access to participate from day one. Key Features of ECB Token: Decentralized CO2 Ownership: ECB Token empowers users to treat CO2 as an asset that can be owned, stored, and traded directly, bypassing traditional intermediaries in the carbon markets. Staking Rewards: Users can stake ECB Tokens to store CO2 in a decentralized "battery warehouse," accumulating CO2 that can be released or traded when the market is favorable. This process allows participants to engage in CO2 trading and earn rewards in a decentralized marketplace. Fair Launch: ECB Token’s launch was fair and transparent, with no presales or early advantages, allowing everyone equal access to participate. Built on Solana: Leveraging the fast, secure, and scalable Solana blockchain, ECB Token ensures efficient and eco-friendly transactions, ideal for the new decentralized CO2 market. How Does the Battery Warehouse Analogy Work? The ECB Token's battery warehouse analogy offers a unique approach to CO2 storage and trading. By staking ECB Tokens, users accumulate CO2 in a decentralized storage system, similar to charging a battery. When the market conditions are right, this stored CO2 can be released or traded, transforming CO2 into a valuable, tradable asset rather than a liability. How Many ECB Tokens Are There in Circulation? ECB Token launched on September 30, 2024, with an initial supply of 1,438,000 tokens. This supply is structured to create a balanced and sustainable ecosystem, with token distribution allocated across public sale, marketing, liquidity, and team incentives. The absence of presales ensured a fair launch for all participants. What Was the Initial Listing Price of ECB Token? ECB Token debuted at a listing price of $0.94 per token, providing an accessible entry point for early participants and setting the stage for growth as the decentralized CO2 market expands. Who Is Behind ECB Token? ECB Dynamics, the team behind ECB Token, is dedicated to reshaping CO2 markets by decentralizing ownership and management of CO2. Founded by Don de Jong, ECB Dynamics is driven by a mission to transform how CO2 is managed globally, using blockchain to create transparency and accessibility in the CO2 markets. The team brings together expertise in blockchain technology, decentralized finance (DeFi), and environmental management, aiming to make CO2 a tradable, valuable asset for all.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ECB to VND
₫3,783.14966
|1 ECB to AUD
A$0.22139656
|1 ECB to GBP
￡0.107823
|1 ECB to EUR
€0.12651232
|1 ECB to USD
$0.143764
|1 ECB to MYR
RM0.60237116
|1 ECB to TRY
₺5.54641512
|1 ECB to JPY
¥20.7235806
|1 ECB to RUB
₽11.8820946
|1 ECB to INR
₹12.10061588
|1 ECB to IDR
Rp2,356.78650816
|1 ECB to KRW
₩198.29512284
|1 ECB to PHP
₱7.98177728
|1 ECB to EGP
￡E.7.27014548
|1 ECB to BRL
R$0.81801716
|1 ECB to CAD
C$0.19839432
|1 ECB to BDT
৳17.5248316
|1 ECB to NGN
₦231.13082044
|1 ECB to UAH
₴5.9805824
|1 ECB to VES
Bs12.651232
|1 ECB to PKR
Rs40.52994688
|1 ECB to KZT
₸74.44962504
|1 ECB to THB
฿4.74996256
|1 ECB to TWD
NT$4.26404024
|1 ECB to AED
د.إ0.52761388
|1 ECB to CHF
Fr0.11788648
|1 ECB to HKD
HK$1.114171
|1 ECB to MAD
.د.م1.33125464
|1 ECB to MXN
$2.81489912