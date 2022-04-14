Ecorpay (ECOR) Tokenomics
Ecorpay (ECOR) Information
Ecorpay is a next-generation cryptotoken built to make digital value transfer more intuitive, useful, and future-ready. Unlike many tokens that exist in name only, Ecorpay is designed for real interaction - moving across blockchains, powering decentralized applications, and supporting real-world utility. Its cross-chain compatibility ensures users aren’t tied to a single platform, making it easier to engage with a broader Web3 ecosystem. What sets Ecorpay apart is its purpose-driven design: the tokenomics model encourages long-term participation and rewards meaningful contribution. Users who actively support the network—whether through governance, staking, or building—play a direct role in shaping its development. Community governance is embedded at the protocol level, giving holders a real voice in key decisions and future developments. At its core, Ecorpay is built on values of transparency, accessibility, and progress. It’s not just about being part of the crypto economy—it’s about helping define where that economy is headed. In a space full of noise, Ecorpay offers clarity, connection, and a token that actually does something valuable, comparing to others.
Ecorpay (ECOR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ecorpay (ECOR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ecorpay (ECOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ecorpay (ECOR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ECOR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ECOR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.