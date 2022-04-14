Discover key insights into Edcoin (EDC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Edcoin (EDC) Information

EDCOIN is a community governance token built on the ethereum blockchain and provides visible utility and real-time use cases for the entire EDMARK multi-product and real-estate development ecosystem.

It is a DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance. EDCOIN aims to gives financial control back to the people to store and grow wealth together.

EDCOIN is the future of Decentralized Finance!