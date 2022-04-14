Discover key insights into Edenlayer (EDEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Edenlayer (EDEN) Information

Edenlayer serves as the Agentic Collaboration Layer, addressing the fragmentation and inefficiencies of the emerging Agentic Economy.

Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the Edenlayer protocol provides an accessible and highly customisable discovery engine that allows AI agents and applications to connect, interact and collaborate.

As the native token of the protocol, $EDEN will facilitate payments for compute, services and task execution.