EdgeSwap (EGS) Information Developed by Edge Labs, EdgeSwap is an Ethereum-based layer 2 trading protocol that adopts the ZK Rollup technology. With the industry’s top-grade hardware acceleration solution and circuit optimization system, EdgeSwap provides the market with high-performance, cost-effective swapping and farming services. At the same time, it protects users’ assets and privacy through the highest level of security among layer 2 scaling solutions. Official Website: https://www.edgeswap.io/ Buy EGS Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 101.75M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 53.54K
All-Time High: $ 0.251272
All-Time Low: $ 0.00025351
Current Price: $ 0.00052586

EdgeSwap (EGS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EdgeSwap (EGS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EGS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EGS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EGS's tokenomics, explore EGS token's live price!

