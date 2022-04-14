Eeyor (EEYOR) Information

What is the project about? A meme project created by the $pooh team. https://www.coingecko.com/ko/%EC%BD%94%EC%9D%B8/pooh UNISWAP FAIR launched on August 31st

What makes your project unique? We have a POOH coin community of over 8,000 people. We have listing partnerships with several CEXs, including HUOBI GATEIO MEXC BITMART LBANK.

History of your project. UNISWAP FAIR launched on August 31st

What’s next for your project? We plan to list EEYOR on all CEXs where POOH is listed. POOH & EEYOR NFT LAUNCH

What can your token be used for? POOH Coin is used in Economic World. We create a very honest and safe meme project. The FIRST meme coin with a tax for the POOH universe. $EEYOR has a 5% tax used to fuel ecosystem growth. All of the $EEYOR supply was sent to the POOH DAO, giving 100% control to $POOH holders.