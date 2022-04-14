EG Token (EG) Tokenomics

EG Token (EG) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into EG Token (EG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

EG Token (EG) Information

EG is a community-owned token at the heart of a powerful ecosystem. From enterprise integration to real-world giving, EG is at the forefront of meaningful social impact with crypto. EG is a blockchain tech startup founded in 2021, with the express goal of unlocking social impact through innovative incentives and powerful products. First launched under the rallying cry “Elongate”, the first version of the EG token exceeded $1M market cap in 24 hours and $600M market cap in 5 weeks. Dedicated to leveraging virality and current trends to make social impact fun and exciting, the community has donated over $3.7M to worthy causes and partnered with major brands. Rebranded for 2023 investors, EG is committed to finding the good in crypto and doing good with it. EG Token is at the heart of an Exosystem which fuels a number of products. See our ecosystem here - https://egtoken.io/ecosystem

Official Website:
https://egtoken.io
Whitepaper:
https://wiki.elongate.cc/elongate/whitepaper

EG Token (EG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for EG Token (EG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 6.00B
$ 6.00B$ 6.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 582.84K
$ 582.84K$ 582.84K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00176934
$ 0.00176934$ 0.00176934
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00008725
$ 0.00008725$ 0.00008725
Current Price:
$ 0.00009714
$ 0.00009714$ 0.00009714

EG Token (EG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of EG Token (EG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of EG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many EG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand EG's tokenomics, explore EG token's live price!

EG Price Prediction

Want to know where EG might be heading? Our EG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.