EG is a community-owned token at the heart of a powerful ecosystem. From enterprise integration to real-world giving, EG is at the forefront of meaningful social impact with crypto. EG is a blockchain tech startup founded in 2021, with the express goal of unlocking social impact through innovative incentives and powerful products. First launched under the rallying cry “Elongate”, the first version of the EG token exceeded $1M market cap in 24 hours and $600M market cap in 5 weeks. Dedicated to leveraging virality and current trends to make social impact fun and exciting, the community has donated over $3.7M to worthy causes and partnered with major brands. Rebranded for 2023 investors, EG is committed to finding the good in crypto and doing good with it. EG Token is at the heart of an Exosystem which fuels a number of products. See our ecosystem here - https://egtoken.io/ecosystem
Understanding the tokenomics of EG Token (EG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
