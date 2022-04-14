EGG ETH (EGG) Tokenomics
$EGG represents a unique blend of digital currency innovation and social responsibility, standing at the intersection of cryptocurrency and animal welfare.
As a meme coin with a mission, $EGG offers investors and enthusiasts alike the opportunity to be part of a growing community that leverages the power of blockchain for a cause that extends beyond the digital world. By participating in the $EGG ecosystem, members not only engage in the dynamic and often humorous world of meme-based cryptocurrencies but also contribute to initiatives aimed at improving the lives of chickens.
Through partnerships, awareness campaigns, and a portion of transaction fees dedicated to animal welfare projects, $EGG is pioneering a path where financial investment meets compassionate action. Whether you're drawn to the potential for growth in the meme coin market or motivated by the chance to make a difference, $EGG provides a platform where your crypto journey can contribute to positive change, making it an appealing choice for socially conscious investors seeking to blend their interest in cryptocurrency with their values.
Understanding the tokenomics of EGG ETH (EGG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EGG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EGG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
