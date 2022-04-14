Egg N Partners (EGGT) Information

EGGT is the first token used to trade NFTs that maximize scarcity value by converting real items used in movies into NFTs on metaverse market EGGVERSE. EGGVERSE developer XNOTI has operated over 30 web and app discount movie reservation O2O platforms for the past 10 years, accumulating over 2 million members and 3,000 sellers.

EGGVERSE's contents are developed and supplied by Next World, a film production and investment company with over a dozen top actors including Song Joong-ki and So Ji-sub. EGG's ecosystem also includes EGGTFi to secure token liquidity, EGGTware for developers, and EGGTfriends for partners.