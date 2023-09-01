EgonCoin (EGON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EgonCoin (EGON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EgonCoin (EGON) Information The EgonCoin project is a blockchain initiative that began in 2017, focused on providing decentralized financial services. It features a mainnet similar to Ethereum, offering speed and cost-effectiveness improvements. EgonCoin employs the Elevated Proof of Stake (EPoS) for enhanced security and scalability and supports decentralized applications (dApps). The ecosystem includes services like fund transfers, payment solutions, and supports NFTs, DAOs, and the Metaverse. The native EgonCoin Token facilitates transactions, DeFi services, and staking within the ecosystem. EgonWallet, a key component, is a self-custody wallet integral to EgonCoin's decentralized finance vision​. Official Website: https://egoncoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://egoncoin.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/EgonCoin-Whitepaper-v3.pdf Buy EGON Now!

EgonCoin (EGON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for EgonCoin (EGON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 8.43M $ 8.43M $ 8.43M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.16K $ 3.16K $ 3.16K All-Time High: $ 0.24959 $ 0.24959 $ 0.24959 All-Time Low: $ 0.00029995 $ 0.00029995 $ 0.00029995 Current Price: $ 0.00037311 $ 0.00037311 $ 0.00037311 Learn more about EgonCoin (EGON) price

EgonCoin (EGON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EgonCoin (EGON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EGON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EGON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EGON's tokenomics, explore EGON token's live price!

