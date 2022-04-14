Discover key insights into Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Information

Eigenpie is the first isolated liquid restaking platform for ETH LSTs, leveraging the infrastructure of EigenLayer and allowing LST holders to earn more.

As a SubDAO created within the Magpie ecosystem, Eigenpie contributes to EigenLayer by enabling a process known as liquid restaking.