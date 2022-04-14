Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Tokenomics
Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Information
Eigenpie is the first isolated liquid restaking platform for ETH LSTs, leveraging the infrastructure of EigenLayer and allowing LST holders to earn more.
As a SubDAO created within the Magpie ecosystem, Eigenpie contributes to EigenLayer by enabling a process known as liquid restaking.
Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MSTETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MSTETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MSTETH's tokenomics, explore MSTETH token's live price!
MSTETH Price Prediction
Want to know where MSTETH might be heading? Our MSTETH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.