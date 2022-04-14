EIOB (EIOB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EIOB (EIOB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EIOB (EIOB) Information EIOB aims to create a transparent, secure, and sustainable digital economy using blockchain, AI, and ICT technologies. The project's primary objective is to revolutionize finance and asset management by providing users with opportunities for new value creation while addressing key challenges in the blockchain industry. These challenges include high energy consumption, lack of transparency in supply chains, and the absence of a sustainable ecosystem. EIOB tackles these issues by employing a Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus method, promoting ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles, and aligning its ecosystem with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Ultimately, EIOB seeks to foster a decentralized and inclusive global economy, ensuring equitable access to financial services. Official Website: https://www.eiob.io Buy EIOB Now!

EIOB (EIOB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 49.98B
All-Time High: $ 50.52
All-Time Low: $ 1.35
Current Price: $ 5.0

EIOB (EIOB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EIOB (EIOB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EIOB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EIOB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EIOB's tokenomics, explore EIOB token's live price!

