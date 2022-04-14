EL CHANGUITO (CHANGO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EL CHANGUITO (CHANGO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EL CHANGUITO (CHANGO) Information This token is to celebrate the life and death of Changuito, a cartel monkey caught in the line of fire defending his brothers. We want to bring awareness to and celebrate his amazing and interesting existence. We will continue to fight for him by bringing awareness via memetics and memecoin trading! EL CHANGUITO 2021 - 2022 DESCANSE EN PAZ 🥺😢 REST IN PEACE 😔🙏 Official Website: https://www.changuitocoin.com/ Buy CHANGO Now!

EL CHANGUITO (CHANGO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for EL CHANGUITO (CHANGO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.81K $ 16.81K $ 16.81K Total Supply: $ 979.97M $ 979.97M $ 979.97M Circulating Supply: $ 979.97M $ 979.97M $ 979.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.81K $ 16.81K $ 16.81K All-Time High: $ 0.00303036 $ 0.00303036 $ 0.00303036 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001055 $ 0.00001055 $ 0.00001055 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about EL CHANGUITO (CHANGO) price

EL CHANGUITO (CHANGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EL CHANGUITO (CHANGO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHANGO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHANGO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHANGO's tokenomics, explore CHANGO token's live price!

CHANGO Price Prediction Want to know where CHANGO might be heading? Our CHANGO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CHANGO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!