Electric Cash is a payment protocol designed to be accessible and lightweight, with a focus on reducing transaction fees. Fast and free transactions on a secure and decentralized network make ELCASH ideal for everyday payments.
Why Electric Cash?
- Cash-like - A medium of exchange to facilitate everyday payments.
- Improved transactions - Fast and free transactions secured by the Proof-of-Work consensus and the second layer of blockchain.
- Community influence - Community-driven governance system on a decentralized network.
Electric Cash launched its mainnet on 20 December 2020 as a POW coin. Feel free to check all the updated data at https://explorer.electriccash.global/
Electric Cash (ELCASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Electric Cash (ELCASH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ELCASH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ELCASH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.