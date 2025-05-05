ELON CAT FINANCE Price (ECAT)
The live price of ELON CAT FINANCE (ECAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ECAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ELON CAT FINANCE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ELON CAT FINANCE price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ELON CAT FINANCE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ELON CAT FINANCE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ELON CAT FINANCE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ELON CAT FINANCE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-33.67%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-7.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ELON CAT FINANCE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+31.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ELON CAT FINANCE is a memes token inspired by Elon Musk's love for felines! With innovative features including staking, a decentralized exchange (DEX), and a thriving NFT market, Elon Cat brings together the best of both worlds: cutting-edge technology and adorable cat charm. Token/NFT Staking - With staking on Elon Cat token, investors can actively participate in securing and validating transactions on the blockchain network. By locking up their tokens as stakes, users earn rewards in the form of additional Elon Cat token. Staking not only incentivizes holders to contribute to network security but also provides a passive income stream, making it an attractive feature for long-term investors. A Dex Exchange - Elon Cat's decentralized exchange (DEX) empowers users to trade cryptocurrencies directly from their wallets without the need for intermediaries. As a decentralized platform, Elon Cat's DEX offers increased security, privacy, and transparency, while allowing users to maintain full control over their funds. Traders can swap Elon Cat token and other tokens seamlessly, with minimal fees and no central authority overseeing transactions. A NFT Market & Games - Elon Cat's NFT market provides a platform for creators and collectors to mint, buy, and sell unique digital assets represented as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). From digital artwork and collectibles to virtual real estate and gaming items, the NFT market on Elon Cat Finance offers a diverse range of opportunities for creators to monetize their work and for collectors to own one-of-a-kind pieces. With blockchain technology ensuring authenticity and ownership, the NFT market on Elon Cat Finance fosters creativity, community, and value appreciation.
